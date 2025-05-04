Four San Diego County high school teams to face off in Academic League finals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Kearny High School senior Blaze Rice will be the student host for the final three games of this year's Academic League competition later this month, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

The countywide Academic League competition has been covered by the district's iTV since the early 1970s. It features four regional leagues across the county. Once league winners are selected, the champs of each league face off until the San Diego County Academic League champion team emerges.

"Picture yourself as a high school student, sitting at a table in front of TV cameras that are broadcasting live to the entire region," organizers said. "You are surrounded by teammates -- fellow high school students. The moderator poses the first question, which you have five seconds to answer."

Rice will serve as host for the two semi-finals on May 21 and the championship on May 22.

Round one of the semi-finals will be held from 5 to 6:15 p.m., with University City High School battling it out against Granite Hills High School, followed by an intermission until 6:50 p.m.

Round two will be from 7 to 8:15 p.m., with Canyon Crest Academy vs. Olympian High School. The winners of each round will then head to the championship, which will air from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the next day.

Re-broadcasts of the semi-finals and the championship can be viewed on iTV Channel 16. Round one re-airs 5 p.m. on May 24, round two re-airs at 6 p.m., and the championship re-airs at 5 p.m. on May 25.

The league's format include questions from a moderator, which cover everything from science and literature to history, math and music. Each team consists of five students at a time, with substitutions allowed during timeouts.

The only time teammates may communicate with each other is during bonus questions, when team members work together to discuss answers, solve math problems or lament the difficulty of the question.

The Academic League competition was paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with 2023 marking the competition's return.

More information can be found at sdcoe.net/students/awards- competitions/academic-league.

