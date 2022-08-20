Four people arrested at Escondido DUI checkpoint

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Four people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint.

Two of the people were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, Escondido police reported. One was for alleged possession of cocaine and a fourth person for an outstanding Illinois warrant.

The checkpoint ran from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight at Centre City Park And Decatur Way, police said.

A total of 13 drivers were also cited for driving without a license or driving on a suspended one, police said.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, police reported.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.