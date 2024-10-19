Four hospitalized, including 2 SDPD officers, after Midway District crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Four people, including two San Diego police officers, were transported to the hospital following a collision in the Midway District Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:16 p.m. at the intersection of Midway Drive and Barnett Avenue. According to the San Diego Police Department, the area is expected to close for a few hours as officers conduct the investigation.

Four individuals involved in the crash were transported to the hospital, with all parties reported to be breathing at the scene.

The conditions of those involved are currently unknown. Authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will update the story when more information becomes available.