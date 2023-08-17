Former SDSU employee suing for racism, discrimination

SAN DIEGO — A former employee is now suing the California State University system, accusing it of discrimination based on race and religious creed.

"They made it a point to point out that I was a religious, angry, black woman," says Asha Jones, who worked for San Diego State University for 2016 to 2021.

In a lawsuit filed in April, Jones alleges a supervisor made several racist comments to her, including "This is the first time I've hired a black woman that I'm not scared of."

Tyrine Aman is an Associate with Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs, the law firm representing Jones.

"Her right to think freely was taken from her and she was prosecuted for it," said Aman.

The 27-page document continues to say Jones was "maliciously paraded around as a 'homophobic'," because she is a Christian.

"I respect everyone for how they live... It hurts my feelings that someone would 1. Call me that, but even think that that type of language would come out of my own mouth," said Jones.

CSU responded to ABC 10News Reporter Natalie Chuck with this statement:

The California State University and San Diego State University deny the allegations in the complaint and will vigorously defend against this lawsuit. Due to employee privacy rights, the university cannot comment further at this time. Spokesperson for the California State University

The Defense has also formally filed a rebuttal in court denying all allegations.