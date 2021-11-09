Former Scripps nurse speaks about resignation over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former San Diego nurse Jen Peters had no idea her social media post on quitting her job would go viral on Instagram.

The former Scripps nurse and new mother declined to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and voluntarily submitted her resignation. She made a tribute on her Instagram to her nursing career as a symbol of the times.

In one week it generated over 900,000 likes and more than 32,000 comments. The post, showing a picture of her badge and shoes, was accompanied by several paragraphs starting with, "these shoes were on my feet and this badge was clipped to my chest as..."

Scripps Health released the following statement:

“While we cannot discuss specific personnel matters, we can confirm that Scripps Health is complying with the state of California’s COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers. We have kept our employees informed of the policy and processes for compliance ever since the state issued its vaccine mandate last summer. Scripps employees who fail to comply are terminated through their voluntary resignation, based on their refusal to follow the state requirement. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists strongly recommend that pregnant and breastfeeding women get vaccinated.”

Scripps directed those who want to learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines here: