Former San Diego couple's home destroyed by Hurricane Ian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A couple with San Diego ties is forced to rebuild after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home.

"We lost everything and so it's just been a whirlwind of emotions," Julie Ferneau said.

Ferneau and her fiancee, Luis Gonzalez, lived in San Diego for over a decade before moving to Fort Myers, Florida, during the pandemic.

"We were going to have to start over anyway because of COVID so that was the perfect time to get away," Gonzalez said.

At first, the couple thought they could ride out the storm, but decided to evacuate an hour before Hurricane Ian made landfall.

They returned the next day to the unimaginable.

"It was like a war zone; like a bomb got dropped off... just muddy crap," Ferneau said.

They estimate more than four feet of water got inside the home. All of their furniture was damaged beyond repair and their clothes were soiled.

However, the pair was able to salvage some keepsakes, such as family photos.

"I put all of them in a water-tight cooler and I just hoped and prayed that everything would be ok and someone was looking out for us because they were completely fine," Ferneau said.

Right now, the couple is staying in a hotel in Tampa as they figure out how to rebuild.

Ferneau said they've already received an outpour of support from the community.

"This sweet little family came by and just delivered food and just that act of kindness... it's getting me. I never thought I would be so fortunate just to get a hot meal," Ferneau said.

They estimate the cost of damage is around $150,000. Here's a list of ways to help:

Venmo Link: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2041754068975616417...

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/0bc686a5

