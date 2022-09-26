Former President Obama speaks at L'ATTITUDE conference downtown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former President Barack Obama spoke Sunday morning at L’ATTITUDE, a conference highlighting the contributions of U.S. Latinos across different industries.

This weekend marked the fifth year for the four-day event and featured several high-profile speakers sharing words of empowerment for attendees.

The former president began his remarks shortly after 11 a.m. and took part in a Q&A with L’ATTITUDE co-founder Gary Acosta.

“Success of the country economically is going to depend on how well the Latino community does and other quote unquote minority groups because they’re growing in importance and in strength,” said Obama.

He touched on everything from current immigration policies, to the pandemic, to pop culture – and in the midst of it all – racial injustice in America.

“My hope would be that all of us regardless of political party would say that is not good for America,” he said.

The former president says one solution is equal and better representation across all industries. And attendees agreed.

“It’s important in any career for everyone to be represented. I don’t care what your background is…if you see someone that looks like you achieving great things then you know you can do it. Because it’s not impossible,” said one L’ATTITUDE attendee.

The conference wrapped up Sunday evening, but organizers say they’re already planning for the next L’ATTITUDE event, which will take place in Miami next year.

