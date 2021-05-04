Former Poway Fun Bowl site sold

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) - A bowling alley in Poway -- a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic -- has been purchased to create a mixed-use development that will feature luxury apartments and commercial space, it was announced Tuesday.

The former Poway Fun Bowl property -- a total of 2.21 acres -- was a part of a three-parcel assemblage purchased by Fairfield Poway. The venue -- which could hold up to 700 people -- sat empty for nearly a year, along with its 32 bowling lanes, arcade, seven pool tables and sports bar, due to the pandemic.

The sites purchased, totaling 7.37 acres, include the Big O Tire property and Carriage Center Shopping Center. Fairfield Poway declined to disclose the price paid for the properties.

The project was approved by Poway City Council earlier this year and the estimated construction time period is 18 months. The mixed-use development will include 212 apartment units and 11,364 square feet of retail space.