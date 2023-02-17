Former PB Denny's building that caught fire turned into unique, new food hall

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The location of the iconic Denny's in Pacific Beach that burned down in 2018 has been turned into a new eatery.

The food hall called "Mission + Garnet" opened Thursday.

"If you're from San Diego you know three intersections. There's 5th and Market. There's College and Montezuma, and there's Mission and Garnet," owner Scott Slater said.

Hence, the name.

Slater is no stranger to the restaurant business.

He said he was initially looking at the building to expand his Spitfire Tacos locations but felt he could do more with the space.

"The space just really cultivated an idea that hey, maybe we can just put multiple quick service restaurants here," said Slater.

Mission + Garnet has six different restaurants: Spitfire Tacos, Head Lettuce salads, Earlybird Breakfast Burritos, Checkered Churros, and Harvey Carvers sandwiches.

"We have a huge, beautiful kitchen in there. It's a shared kitchen for all the brands," Slater said.

Slater spent a couple of years repurposing the old Denny's diner.

The restaurant, which was a staple in Pacific Beach, burned down after it was allegedly set on fire in 2018.

For years people wondered what would come of the space.

"It's always limited having stuff that you can do quickly and then go to the beach. I think it's a great idea." Doug Riddle said.

"It just looked kind of fresh and friendly and I love Mexican food," said Maria Tate, who's visiting the area.

Even though it's out with the old and in with the new, Slater said he hopes the food hall will also be a place where people can enjoy good food near the beach.

"Never did I think when I was here at 3:30 in the morning eating a Denny's Grand Slam that I would take over something and really turn a dream into a fruition and serve this community that's been the heart of San Diego for so long," Slater said.

The food hall is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Slater hopes to eventually have it open 24-7.