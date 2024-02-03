Former hotel in Midway to be used as short-term emergency shelter for flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In response to the rainstorms across the county, a property obtained by the San Diego Housing Commission will be used as a short-term emergency shelter for city residents affected by the storm, Mayor Todd Gloria's Office announced on Friday in a press release.

The release said SDHC recently finalized its purchase of a property previously used as a hotel on Midway Drive in the Midway neighborhood. SDHC purchased through awards from the state's Housing and Community Development’s Homekey program and funding from the City and the County of San Diego.

Gloria said the shelter will have 50 rooms available immediately to house families displaced by the flooding.

Seniors, families with children and those with disabilities will have priorities, the release said.

“Our neighbors are struggling to recover from the record-breaking rain and flooding last week that upended their lives. Making this site available for a short-term emergency shelter will give these families the shelter and support they need during a difficult time,” SDHC President & CEO Lisa Jones said.

The Alpha Project will operate the short-term emergency shelter at the property. The release said community-based organizations, in collaboration with staff at SDHC, will identify households through housing assessments at shelter and resource locations in the city’s most impacted areas.