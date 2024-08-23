Former high school football star from Temecula paralyzed after neck injury

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) — A former Temecula high school football star who started his college career at Palomar College suffered a devastating spine injury that left him paralyzed, according to a KABC report.

KABC reported that Jason Pugal, 20, suffered the injury during practice at Chadron State College in Nebraska, where he transferred to following his time in San Diego County.

"He was at a practice, a scrimmage game, and he had a collision. He tackled a receiver and unfortunately, it caused a fracture in his neck," Pugal's father, Mark Pugal, told KABC.

Jason was told he had fractured his C-6 vertebra, which is located at the base of the neck.

"Our hearts are very heavy, and we're all trying to remain as hopeful and faithful as our son is, because he is quite a remarkable individual," his father said.

Jason is the oldest of five brothers and a former football standout at Great Oak High School in Temecula.

"Growing up playing youth football, you never get to play with your brother, but just being on the same team," Kyle Pugal, one of the brothers, told KABC. "In high school, being able to walk into the battlefield with your brothers is an experience that not many get to get. I loved my experience playing with Jason."

Kyle says his older brother remains his role model. Despite the career-ending injury, he says Jason is staying positive.

"I know that he is staying super strong, and he's actually still inspiring me through the words he is telling me, and how hopeful he is. He keeps affirming he is going to walk again, he's going to be on his feet," said Jason's father.

After the injury, first responders flew Jason to a hospital in South Dakota for emergency surgery, KABC reported. His mother and wife were by his side for the procedure.

"Since the surgery now, he has a little more range of motion in his underbody," said his father. "He still can't feel from his chest down but he can feel a lot more of his left hand and he can move a little in his left hand."

The Pugal family is raising money so they can bring Jason home for the next phase of his rehab. The family's GoFundMe has already raised nearly $60,000. KABC reported it would cost $28,000 to fly him back to California.

"We're just hoping and praying that we are able to get him over to San Diego or Southern California to where we can begin his road to rehab, and we can all be here to support him," said Mark Pugal.

Jason's injury likely ended his football career at Chadron State. Even so, the college says it will honor his football scholarship when he is able to return to campus.

Meanwhile, the family says the outpouring of community support and their faith have provided comfort as they navigate this new reality.

"Even though his body is broken, we are inspired his spirit is strong," said his father.

You can follow this link to donate to Pugal's GoFundMe.