Former fire captain has a long road to recovery after he was rescued from burning truck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "He is resilient. He is fighting. We are fighting with him. His life will look different," said Claudia Rempel.

Rempel is Edward Cardenas’ daughter. His life changed forever on November eighth of last year. Cardenas’ family says he crashed into his home in Tierrasanta after suffering a heart attack. He was trapped inside his truck.

"It was instincts. I just jumped in just to help do what we could do," said Scott Dickerson.

Dickerson says he and a neighbor saw the burning vehicle. He says Cardenas was unconscious. He broke the windows and kept Cardenas cool with a hose until fire crews arrived.

"You don’t think about it. It is pure adrenaline until it’s over. You realize the magnitude of the situation," said Dickerson.

Two months later Cardenas’ daughter says he is still in critical condition and has undergone 15 surgeries. She has started a GoFundMe for the former fire captain, to help pay for his long term care.

"He will have mobility challenges. We don’t know about his vision yet. He is fighting. Just before this interview I went up there and told him, I am going to make you proud and he nodded his head for me.”

If you would like to donate to the family click on this link.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-retired-sdfd-captain-edward-cardenas

