Former FBI agent discusses event security following Trump assassination attempt

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — New details continue to emerge in the investigation into the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

ABC 10News sat down with Patrick Conley, retired FBI, and Franklin Global, Inc. CEO, to gain insight into security measures at Saturday's campaign rally.

"This was a planning issue that failed from the beginning,” said Conley.

Conley spent 20 years with the FBI and was deployed as security in events ranging from the Democratic National Convention to the Olympics, where he was a sniper.

“For someone to be that close and be allowed to be that close was really a big surprise to me. And then, on top of that, in a position of high advantage on a rooftop...I was just shocked.”

On Monday, the U.S. Secret Service Director confirmed that local police were inside the building at the same time the shooter was on the roof firing at Trump from about 400 feet away and that local authorities were tasked with securing that building.

“Well, first off, the entire security for that venue is the responsibility of the Secret Service. Period. No matter if anything is delegated or not, Secret Service has the lead responsibility,” replied Conley.

While the Secret Service has the lead, Conley says it is common for local police to help with security on the perimeter of an event like this.

So, what happens next in the wake of such a massive security failure? Conley hopes a transparent investigation unfolds and that an agency other than the Secret Service conducts it.

"Secret Service should only be answering questions. They shouldn't be providing recommendations on what happened. They should only be answering and learn from this event and make changes for the future."