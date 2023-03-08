Former Chula Vista man suspected in Anne Frank House incident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former Chula Vista man is in trouble with the law again following accusations of continued antisemitic hate attacks.

A Dutch newspaper reports Wilson projected an image that questions the authenticity of Anne Frank's diary.

"He's known for pushing the first amendment's envelope," said Fabienne Perlov, Anti Defamation League.

For Wilson, it's leading to a manhunt.

The group Capitol Terrorists Exposers tells ABC 10News it helped link Wilson to the crime, and now Polish authorities are looking for him.

Polish authorities aren't alone.

ABC 10News recorded Wilson in a Chula Vista courtroom in 2021 when he faced battery and hate crime charges.

"He has hung antisemitic banners over freeways, including the 805 freeway in San Diego," Perlov said.

The District Attorney's Office confirmed he fled and now has a bench warrant with his name on it.

"Robert, there are other ways in life. There is nothing to further spread messages of hate. We know that it doesn't lead anywhere," Perlov said.

The issue of hate speech and antisemitism is personal for her because she has family that survived the holocaust.

"The rise of antisemitism has really revived old wounds- painful memories of the Holocaust," she said.

She doesn't think Wilson will return to California.

"We don't think Mr. Wilson is going to return to California because he knows he will be facing prosecution. I also want to invite our community members to report any incidents that they experience or that they witness," she said.

You can report antisemitic incidents to the ADL here.

