Former Chargers star Eric Weddle gives back to game through coaching at Rancho Bernardo High

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — So far, so good, as former Charger Eric Weddle settles into his new career as Head Coach at Rancho Bernardo High School.

“This is what I always wanted to do, to give back to the community and I’m able to be in a position where I don’t do it for anything other than the joy of the game that I love so much and to help these boys become great fathers, and husbands, and leaders of our community," Weddle told ABC 10News ahead of Monday's practice.

Weddle played 14 years in the NFL, making multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. A beloved player with the Chargers, Weddle also played for the Baltimore Ravens, then came out of retirement to help lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl championship before hanging up his helmet for good.

Now that he's working with high school kids, Weddle says his priorities are different than they were as a player. “When you won, it really didn’t matter how you played, you were just pumped for a win. As a coach, you’re happy with a win but you’re like, how can I better help the boys?”

The Rancho Bernardo Players, most of whom grew up watching Weddle play on Sundays, say there was a bit of a starstruck factor at the beginning, but now everyone is settling into their roles.

"Words can’t really describe it," said receiver and safety Tanner Whitford. "Everything you can think of and more. When he’s our head coach, he tells us things I’ve never heard before but now it all makes sense because of him.”

“Preparation and everything, he’s a very cool guy," adds running back and safety Terrick Fisher. "Amazing coach. Get to learn football at every level. Talks about different things. He’s a good man, teaches how to be a good man in the community.”