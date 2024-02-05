Foot guide who sexually assaulted 17-year-old migrant sentenced

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges, which included admissions to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old undocumented migrant he was bringing into the United States, was sentenced in San Diego federal court Monday to just over five years in prison.

Cecilio Jimenez-Bautista pleaded guilty last November to acting as a guide for the unaccompanied girl and other migrants traveling into the U.S. from Mexico. Prosecutors say migrants paid anywhere from $5,000 to $9,500 each to be brought across the border.

In June of 2022, Jimenez-Bautista and his brother brought 10 people, including the girl, from Tijuana to Chula Vista, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Jimenez-Bautista "isolated the juvenile from the group" and inappropriately touched her without permission on two separate days. On another occasion, he sexually assaulted her, leaving her with serious injuries, prosecutors allege.

The group was eventually arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents about two miles north of the U.S-Mexico border, according to the plea agreement.

The victim, who watched Jimenez-Bautista's Monday morning sentencing hearing remotely, said through a Spanish-speaking interpreter, "Never in my life did I expect this would happen to me. To be candid with you, I do want him to pay for what he did."

Jimenez-Bautista apologized to the victim and said, "I really regret what I did. I hope she can forgive me."

He said that during the trek into the United States, he "tried to take care of her and help her" because he noticed she was very tired and having trouble walking. But during his explanation, the victim could be seen on television monitors placed throughout the courtroom shaking her head.

U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez, who sentenced Jimenez-Bautista to 64 months in custody, thanked the victim "for having the courage to come forward." Prior to imposing the sentence, the judge told Jimenez-Bautista, "The harm you caused this young woman will follow her the rest of her life."

