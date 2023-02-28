Food Bank expects to serve more once CalFresh emergency benefits end

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — CalFresh emergency benefits are set to expire, leaving many without the extra funds they've been accustomed to for the past three years.

As a result, the San Diego Food Bank expects to serve more people, especially senior citizens.

"We actually counted on being able to get something like we would call fancy stuff, ya know? Like ordinary people would get," Carmine Veltri said. "We'd just pass by some meat, or we would go by and go, 'wow, that's way too much,' so we'd go, 'let's get something cheaper.'

Veltri is loading up the food he needs to feed his family of five for the next couple of weeks.

He's been using the food pantry for a year and using other benefits like CalFresh to take care of the rest of his groceries.

"We're also on CalFresh too, but I know they're going to be cutting that off really soon," he said. "So it really helps."

The government started adding emergency CalFresh funds on top of the standard amount in March 2020, but like many other COVID-era benefits, the extra funds are ending.

Before the pandemic, the San Diego Food Bank said it was feeding 350,000 people per month.

Right now, it says it's feeding 400,000 people per month. It expects more in April and May.

"They're going to experience a time when the meats are more expensive," Vanessa Ruiz of the San Diego Food Bank said. "The milk, the eggs are more expensive, and this is really going to hurt a lot of our families."

Resources like the food pantry and many other food distribution sites are available for community members who may need help.

"I would advise them to come to use it and feel like you're getting a handout or anything," Ventri said.

March will be the last month people will receive the emergency funds.

You can find a food distribution center near you here.