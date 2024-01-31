Flood watch issued for San Diego region ahead of strong storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Less than 24 hours before a strong winter storm is set to hit San Diego County, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the region.

The NWS said the flood watch is set to take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday morning and is expected to remain through 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Per the NWS, the flood watch will be in effect due to the possibility of flooding “caused by excessive rainfall. The agency added, “A strong Pacific storm will bring widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall on Thursday with showers continuing into Thursday night. The flood threat will be below the snow level which will rise to 7000 to 7500 feet Thursday.”

The flood watch applies to following areas of San Diego County:



Borrego Springs

Carlsbad

Chula Vista

El Cajon

Encinitas

Escondido

La Mesa

National City

Oceanside

Pine Valley

Poway

San Diego

San Marcos

Santee

Vista

Anyone in those areas is urged to monitor weather forecasts and anticipate flood-related alerts.

