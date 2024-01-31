Flood watch issued for San Diego region ahead of strong storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Less than 24 hours before a strong winter storm is set to hit San Diego County, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the region.
The NWS said the flood watch is set to take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday morning and is expected to remain through 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Per the NWS, the flood watch will be in effect due to the possibility of flooding “caused by excessive rainfall. The agency added, “A strong Pacific storm will bring widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall on Thursday with showers continuing into Thursday night. The flood threat will be below the snow level which will rise to 7000 to 7500 feet Thursday.”
The flood watch applies to following areas of San Diego County:
- Borrego Springs
- Carlsbad
- Chula Vista
- El Cajon
- Encinitas
- Escondido
- La Mesa
- National City
- Oceanside
- Pine Valley
- Poway
- San Diego
- San Marcos
- Santee
- Vista
Anyone in those areas is urged to monitor weather forecasts and anticipate flood-related alerts.
Useful links: