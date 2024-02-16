Flood victims pleading for help, County urges those displaced to call 211

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Many San Diegans are still displaced from last month's flooding and left wondering if any financial aid is on the way.

On January 22nd, Fortino Cortes escaped with his granddaughters through a window of his Shelltown home.

His home, where nine family members lived, is now uninhabitable. While his family is staying with relatives, he has been sleeping in his truck because of their dogs.

Andrea Guerrero, the executive director of Alliance San Diego is spearheading efforts to help flood victims find resources like hotel vouchers. She helped Cortes secure one for Thursday night.

“If it wasn’t for community members coming and sharing information, I wouldn’t have known," said Corts. "The number one problem is the lack of information and a number to call."

The County of San Diego told ABC 10News that people still in need of emergency housing or assistance should call 211. People can also visit www.sandiego.gov/recovery for virtual resources.

The San Diego Foundation has also raised nearly a million dollars to help flood victims. According to the foundation, that money is being parceled out to community non-profits helping people on the ground, like Cortes.

“This home represents the fruit of my labor,” said Cortes. “The years that I’ve worked here in the United States. And it represents the future for my children and grandchildren. And now we have to begin again from zero.”

