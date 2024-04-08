Flood recovery warehouse opens to help victims rebuild

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A flood recovery warehouse opened in San Diego on Monday to help flood victims replace some of the things they lost in January.

It's another resource for the dozens of families impacted by the Jan. 22 floods.

Inside will be a one-stop shop for supplies, ranging from cots to mold remediation kits.

The warehouse is run by Global Empowerment Mission. It's a non-profit that helps people in times of need.

GEM partnered with San Diego voluntary organizations active in disaster, Amcor, and the Harvey family foundation to open the warehouse provided by the county.

Inside the warehouse, there are over $1 million worth of supplies from corporate partners and other donors.

GEM said about half of flood survivors still need help cleaning up mold.

Flood survivors can receive these supplies through case managers, who will get survivors the supplies they need.

"We want to shed some love and care, make sure they know they're not forgotten, and get them and their families back into normalcy," said one of the organizers.

Flood victims who need a case manager can connect with one at one of the Disaster Recovery Centers or call 619-673-8780.