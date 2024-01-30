Flood destroys workspace for local artists, musicians, and creative businesses in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A versatile creative work space in the Grand Hill area is grappling with the aftermath of San Diego's historic storm.

K Street Kreative hosts over 40 local artists, musicians, and small businesses, providing rehearsal and recording studios, offices, and work spaces.

Owners shared footage with 10News, revealing their studios submerged in several feet of water last Monday.

“The first thing I did was just try to get anything I could. I waded in there…even though the transformer was on fire and people were telling me to get out of the water because I was going to get electrocuted. I was just in a frenzy to try and save some stuff,” said Matt Ottley.

Ottley, who collects and sells vintage records, electronics, and antiques, lost over 3,000 vintage records, along with expensive equipment and irreplaceable collectibles.

“It’s just a nightmare, it really is. I get to sleep and I wake up with this sense of panic and I can’t go back to sleep,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Ottley and his family recover.

“The first couple days were…complete defeat,” said Demetrius Antuna, co-owner of K Street Kreative.

Although the space had experienced flooding before, last week's event surpassed previous occurrences, he said.

“We have a storm coming up in three days ... We have no idea what to expect. Is this going to happen again?” said Antuna.

Antuna compiled GoFundMe pages for several businesses at K Street Kreative, providing the community an opportunity to assist in their recovery.

