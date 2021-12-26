Flights were delayed and canceled at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds of flights are canceled around the country this holiday season and it was no different at San Diego International Airport.

On Christmas Day, 40 flights arriving in San Diego were delayed and one was canceled. Departing 11 flights were delayed and two were canceled.

“I have two small children. So, we’re hoping to get back," said Kyle Kimball, traveler.

Kimball's flight was delayed after spending a couple of weeks in San Diego with his swimming team.

“Actually, I figured it was going to happen. All the flights for my whole team that was down here before were actually delayed. We were delayed coming down as well so it’s just a little bit kind of the norm, I guess," said Kimball.

Airlines explained this is happening because the pandemic is causing staffing issues.

Kimball said he chose Christmas Day to travel because he thought there would be less traffic and said the spread of the Omicron variant played a role too.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s not on our minds. It is on our minds for sure and it's a little nerve-wracking nowadays, I think," said Kimball.

He was not the only one to experience the traveling woes, Saghir Azan had two of his flights canceled.

“We were a bit panicky but in the end, it all worked out well," said Azan.

He was headed to Philadelphia for a family milestone.

“Our daughter is delivering soon and we are trying to get there for the delivery. It’s exciting for us to get there,” said Azan.

