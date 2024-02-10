5 San Diego shelter puppies shine in Puppy Bowl lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the nation gears up for Super Bowl Sunday, another highly anticipated event will unfold on screens - the Puppy Bowl. It will feature five puppies from local shelters, all competing for the title of Most Valuable Puppy.

In its 20th year, the Puppy Bowl will feature 131 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues nationwide.

Representing San Diego's Helen Woodward Animal Center are Fred, a Pomeranian/Australian cattle dog mix; Dory, a pug/poodle blend; and Hana, a Chihuahua/Parson Russell terrier mix rescued from Maui wildfires.

The Animal Pad (TAP) also contributes Frederick, a pit bull terrier-boxer mix, and Dobby, a Chihuahua-poodle mix, as part of the local talent, both playing for "Team Fluff."

This annual event is not just a showcase of adorable antics; it serves the essential purpose of finding permanent homes for these shelter pups.

To explore adoption opportunities and learn more about these local stars, visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center and TAP for details.