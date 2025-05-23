Five educators honored as San Diego County Teachers of the Year

Watch Now
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Five teachers are kicking off their summer with a sweet surprise. They were named San Diego County Teachers of the Year.

The San Diego County Office of Education worked with Cox Communications to surprise each teacher in their classroom as part of the Salute to Teachers program.

They are:

  • Greg Hinchliff, Bonsall High School, Bonsall Unified School District
  • Miguel Marin, Granger Jr. High School, Sweetwater Union High School District
  • Corina Martinez, Pioneer Elementary School, Escondido Union School District
  • Allison Schmitt, Solana Pacific Elementary, Solana Beach School District
  • Kevin T. White, De Portola Middle School, San Diego Unified School District
The San Diego County superintendent of schools said she’s inspired by these educators.

“All of these teachers are such shining examples of the difference that individuals can make in the lives of students and in our communities,” said Dr. Gloria E. Ciriza.

