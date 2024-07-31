First-time homebuyer finds a condo, after searching for 9 months

ALLIED GARDENS (KGTV) — "I feel very hopeful. I feel like we have a place we can call our home," said Emmanuel Molin.

After searching for 9 months, Molin bought a condo he can afford. He lives here in Allied Gardens with his wife and two children.

"We walked in, and it was a hidden gem," he said.

Molin purchased the condo for about $475,000 with a low HOA fee. He also got a $40,000 grant to help with the down payment, through the Urban League of San Diego County. It’s funded by the San Diego Foundation.

"This program helps first-time homebuyers, black homebuyers. I fit that category. It was very helpful for me," he said.

Even with the grant, Molin says there was not much inventory. This comes as City of San Diego is working on a long-term plan. It would allow thousands of homes to be built in several neighborhoods uptown.

Molin looked in many of those neighborhoods, and his favorite was University Heights. But he says it was frustrating because every time he put in an offer, he was outbid.

"I just kept praying. Manifesting what was important," he said.

Molin says having a home for future generations is most important.