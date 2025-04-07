Watch Now
First responders work to rescue woman from storm drain in Poway

confined space rescue 4/7/25
SKY10
The Poway Fire Department says it is trying to rescue a person from a storm drain in the area of 14710 Beeler Canyon Road.
confined space rescue 4/7/25
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Poway Fire Department says it is trying to rescue a person from a storm drain in the area of 14710 Beeler Canyon Road.

The San Diego Police and Fire departments also responded to the scene.

According to Poway firefighters, SDPD was investigating a missing persons case that had started four to five days ago. When investigators pinged the missing woman's phone, it led them to an area near Beeler Canyon Road. As they were searching in that general vicinity, officers heard moaning down a storm drain, triggering the confined space rescue response, per PFD.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, first responders were working to rescue the woman from the storm drain. At this point, it's unclear how far down she was.

MANHOLE RESCUE 4/7/25
First responders work to rescue a woman from a manhole in Poway on Monday, April 7, 2025.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.

