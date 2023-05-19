First female Commanding Officer of an aircraft carrier passes the baton

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's more than just passing the baton to the next leader of one of the north island's aircraft carriers.

For the crew on the USS Abraham Lincoln, it's saying goodbye to the first woman to command an aircraft carrier.

"It is a big deal. You know, I thought I did a pretty good job when I commanded the Nimitz, but Amy did one thing I never could she tangibly showed my daughter and countless other women of the service and around our nation that an aircraft carrier command is an option," said Rear Admiral Kevin Lenox.

Captain Amy Bauernschmidt's time leading the aircraft carrier didn't come without navigating through some rough waters. She served during the pandemic, water issues, and the loss of sailors onboard the ship.

"In those moments is when I see sailors do incredible work," said Captain Amy Bauernschmidt

The humble leader reflected not so much on her work during those trying moments, but on how the sailors she commanded stepped up.

She remembered when a petty officer first class refocused the junior sailors after the crew lost 5 members during aircraft carrier qualifications.

"He was able to perfectly express to his young sailors what they needed to do but more importantly why we needed to do it. That first class petty officer did better than I ever coulda hoped in perfectly giving that mission of why to our sailors and in that moment reaffirmed why I come to work every day to support the sailors," said Captain Bauernschmidt.

Captain Pete Riebe will be taking over for the captain who has been selected to be promoted to rear admiral.

"My plan for leading this crew is simple, we'll be our own toughest critic. Never accept the status quo. Always pursuing excellence," Captain Pete Riebe.

She left her sailors with one final goodbye.

"One last time. Are you ready? Tried and was true. 72. Not bad," she said.

The new commanding officer will serve about two years onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.