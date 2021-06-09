First COVID-19 death of fully vaccinated San Diego County resident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A fully vaccinated woman in her 70s contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized, and died, a San Diego County spokesperson said Tuesday.

The woman also had pre-existing conditions, according to the spokesperson.

According to the county, of the 1,677,291 persons fully vaccinated, there were 458 known postvaccination infections. In addition, there were four known postvaccination COVID-associated hospitalizations and one known postvaccination COVID-associated death.

Infections once fully vaccinated are called “vaccine breakthrough cases.”

The CDC says vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bringing the pandemic under control.

However, they point out no vaccines are 100 percent effective, and there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated who still get sick, or hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.