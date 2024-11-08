First Amazon Fresh Opens in San Diego County

Amazon Fresh has finally arrived in San Diego County, we talked to shoppers who came to do some shopping , checking out the grand opening in Poway.

Megan Hughes and Kurt Campbell feel like kids walking around a candy store, while shopping at the Amazon Fresh Store.

Hughes says, “It’s the first amazon fresh in San Diego, so I’ve always wanted to go inside of an amazon fresh store the closest one is in Irvine. It’s just exciting.”

And it’s a grand opening, they weren’t sure was ever going to happen. The store front remained untouched, for more than two years in the Twin Peaks Shopping Center.

Campbell says, “ We drive by here almost weekly to see when it was going to open.”

Thursday, the doors opened, and the customers showed up. Many looking to try one of the high tech shopping carts called the Dash Cart.

Deron Thompson, with Amazon says, “ The Dash Cart is cool because you can scan items into that cart, instead of waiting in line for a cashier. You can just push right out at the store.”

And even though Amazon Fresh is the new kid on the block, the franchise has already taken steps to be good neighbors. They’ve partnered up with Feeding San Diego, donating food to non-profits.

Kate Garrett, with Feeding San Diego says, “ They can go to their nearby store and pick up what was pulled off the shelf that day. What would have gone to waste but is perfectly edible can get into the hands of people who aren’t sure where their next meal will come from.”

As for Megan and Kurt, they say aside from navigating through the crowd of shoppers, this truly was one of their easiest and enjoyable shopping trips ever.