First alarm brush fire burns near a freeway in Mount Hope

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the Mount Hope neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the first alarm brush fire was reported near a Costco at 3:27 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 and eastbound State Route 94.

Firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of the fire

There have been no reports of injuries or structural damage at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

