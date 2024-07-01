Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First alarm brush fire burns near a freeway in Mount Hope

Firefighters are working on a vegetation fire near Interstate 15 in the Mount Hope area.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 01, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the Mount Hope neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the first alarm brush fire was reported near a Costco at 3:27 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 and eastbound State Route 94.

Firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of the fire

There have been no reports of injuries or structural damage at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights