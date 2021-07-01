Fireworks expert explains the science behind "The Big Bay Boom"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--- After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the Big Bay Boom is back.

But before the show starts on Sunday, there's a lot of work to do.

Sam Bruggema is the pyrotechnics expert who plans the whole thing. Bruggema has been doing the show for years now, except for 2012, a year he refers to as the "Big Bay Bust", when all the fireworks went off at once.

Starting Thursday, he and his crews began preparing the four barges where a total of 5,016 fireworks are launched from.

Everything is controlled electronically, "Every gun out there has an address and destination so it'll end up in a certain place in the sky or soundtrack," said Bruggema.

He says this year will be better than ever and reminds people not to be tempted use illegal fireworks

"Be safe and don't take it upon yourself, leave it to the professionals."

The 20th annual Big Bay Boom starts at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4. For more information click here.