Fireworks celebration returns to Mira Mesa after 3-year hiatus

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — After a three-year hiatus, fireworks returned to Mira Mesa for a special show on Sunday at Hourglass Community Park.

The annual tradition was last held in 2019, and because of the pandemic, it was placed on hold.

This time, families packed the park with blankets and picnic supplies before the show kicked off at 9 p.m.

“It’s a great way to get us all together, a fun activity with the kids,” said Leila Kunishige, a mother of three. “They’re going to grow up and remember these moments sitting in the field … like I do with my mom and my dad.”

In previous years, the show was annually held at Mira Mesa High School. The Mira Mesa Town Council says in addition to the new location, the show would be held on July 2, a new date, to save money.

“It costs $18,000. If it had been on July 4th, it would have cost 35 (thousand dollars),” said Pam Stevens, vice president of the town council.

Stevens added they hope to continue to host the fireworks show at Hourglass Park in years to come. They've already started fundraising for next year.