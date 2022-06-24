Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters working to put out brush fire in Poway

Poway Brush Fire
SKY10
Fire crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in the Poway area.
Poway Brush Fire
Poway Brush Fire 0624
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 18:11:49-04

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego crews are working to extinguish a vegetation fire off Highway 67 and Poway Road Friday afternoon.

The fire has reached 10 acres and is going at a moderate rate of speed.

No evacuations have been ordered, however, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has issued some road closures.

Deputies are closing some intersections on Hwy 67, Espola Rd, and Scripps Poway Parkway. Also, Hwy 67 southbound at Mina De Oro.

Deputies say the closures are expected to last about 2 hours.

No other information was available at this time.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form