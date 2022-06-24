Firefighters working to put out brush fire in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego crews are working to extinguish a vegetation fire off Highway 67 and Poway Road Friday afternoon.

The fire has reached 10 acres and is going at a moderate rate of speed.

No evacuations have been ordered, however, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has issued some road closures.

Deputies are closing some intersections on Hwy 67, Espola Rd, and Scripps Poway Parkway. Also, Hwy 67 southbound at Mina De Oro.

Deputies say the closures are expected to last about 2 hours.

No other information was available at this time.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire off Highway 67 x Poway Rd. Fire is 10 acres, moderate rate of spread. #SycamoreFire pic.twitter.com/dHjbvz2PhP — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 24, 2022

This is a developing story please check back for updates.