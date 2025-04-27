Firefighters work to contain 'stubborn' vegetation fire in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Crews this evening remained on scene for a small vegetation fire that broke out earlier in the day near the University Heights neighborhood and burned between an eighth and a quarter of an acre.

The blaze was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday at 1212 Johnson Ave., and crews arrived three minutes later, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

"We thought we had it all contained," earlier on Saturday, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official said. However, 10 firefighting units were called back.

"It looks like we're going to have units there all night," he said. "It ended up very deep-seated and very stubborn."

No updated figure on how many acres burned was available.

It was unclear how the small blaze started. A fire department official said there were no reported injuries and added that the fire is under investigation.

Officials said 67 personnel were on the scene as of Saturday evening, along with six engines and other vehicles. One police agency, two medics, other first responders and the city of Poway also assisted in the effort.

