Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters' vehicles burned at Pacific Beach Fire Station 21, arson suspected

A fire damaged several vehicles outside Fire Station 21 in Pacific Beach. The incident is being investigated as possible arson.
Fire outside Pacific Beach Fire Station 21
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 13:22:09-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials are investigating a fire that broke out in the back parking lot of Pacific Beach Fire Station 21 on Mission Boulevard. According to SDFD, several personal vehicles belonging to firefighters were damaged. Additionally, some lifeguard equipment and an ATV were burned.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Saturday. A Metro Arson Strike Team is actively investigating and searching for who is responsible.

Officials are looking into possible surveillance video which may assist in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Fire Department 21.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!