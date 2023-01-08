Firefighters' vehicles burned at Pacific Beach Fire Station 21, arson suspected

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials are investigating a fire that broke out in the back parking lot of Pacific Beach Fire Station 21 on Mission Boulevard. According to SDFD, several personal vehicles belonging to firefighters were damaged. Additionally, some lifeguard equipment and an ATV were burned.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Saturday. A Metro Arson Strike Team is actively investigating and searching for who is responsible.

Officials are looking into possible surveillance video which may assist in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Fire Department 21.

