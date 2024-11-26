Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters respond to smoke from EV battery chargers

Crews responded to reports of a fire in downtown San Diego to find smoke coming from EV lithium-ion battery chargers
sdfd_san_diego_fire_rescue_engine_truck.jpg
KGTV
sdfd_san_diego_fire_rescue_engine_truck.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire in downtown San Diego and found smoke coming from electric vehicle battery charging stations, according to the department.

When crews arrived at a residential building on G Street, they found smoke coming from a unit on the 4th floor but no fire.

The source of the smoke was a few lithium-ion battery charging stations for electric vehicles, the department said.

The building's fire suppression sprinkler system wasn't triggered, and no one was injured.

G Street was temporarily shut down between 13th Street and 15th Street, and residents were evacuated while fire crews handled venting the building.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!