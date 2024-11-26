Firefighters respond to smoke from EV battery chargers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire in downtown San Diego and found smoke coming from electric vehicle battery charging stations, according to the department.

When crews arrived at a residential building on G Street, they found smoke coming from a unit on the 4th floor but no fire.

The source of the smoke was a few lithium-ion battery charging stations for electric vehicles, the department said.

The building's fire suppression sprinkler system wasn't triggered, and no one was injured.

G Street was temporarily shut down between 13th Street and 15th Street, and residents were evacuated while fire crews handled venting the building.