Firefighters respond to small brush fire on MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a small brush fire on the property of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Monday afternoon.

According to SDFD Public Information Officer Mónica Muñoz, the fire nearby the intersection of Kearny Villa Road and Miramar Way was about 3 acres large, with a slow rate of spread as of 2:50 p.m. Monday. Muñoz also said SDFD had many resources responding to this fire, and other agencies were assisting, too.

SDFD's newsworthy incident page indicates the wind was favorable for combating the fire, and no structures were threatened at this point. The page also says two helicopters and many fire engines are on the scene.

By 3:23 p.m., the fire grew to 10 acres; however, one of the firefighting helicopters was released from the incident, indicating the crews had gotten a handle on the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information about this fire.