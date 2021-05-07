Firefighters rescue tree trimmer stuck in 70-foot palm tree in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A tree trimmer was rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck in a 70-foot palm tree in a Spring Valley neighborhood Thursday.

Just before 7 p.m., residents in the 8600 block of Samantha Lane told ABC 10News they heard a tree trimmer yelling for help from the top of a palm tree after his leg had become stuck in the skirt of the tree.

Responding San Miguel Fire & Rescue crews worked for more than an hour hacking away at palm fronds and cutting through the worker’s metal harness.

“You could see the tree bowing and shaking during the operation, and fronds were falling, so we wanted to make sure the tree didn’t snap during the rescue as well,” said San Miguel Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Justin Fuller.

Crews eventually freed the tree trimmer and brought him down in a basket.

ABC 10News learned the worker suffered an injury to his right leg and was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.