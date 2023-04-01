Firefighters rescue SeaWorld visitors stranded on stalled rollercoaster

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A mechanical failure left 16 people stuck on a rollercoaster at SeaWorld San Diego Friday until emergency personnel was able to safely rescue them.

The non-injury mishap on the Tidal Twister attraction at the Mission Bay-area theme park occurred about 4 p.m., SeaWorld spokesperson Tracy Spahr said.

Firefighters had all the stranded passengers off the thrill ride by shortly after 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SeaWorld staffers were working to determine the cause of the malfunction.