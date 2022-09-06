Firefighters rescue man from top of train in Carmel Valley area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man clipped by a freight train in the Carmel Valley area early Tuesday morning was rescued by San Diego Fire-Rescue crews after he was seen on top of the train.

At around 5 a.m., San Diego Police and SDFD crews were called to an area near Carmel Mountain Road and Sorrento Valley Road after a pedestrian was reportedly clipped by a train.

When authorities got to the scene, the victim was spotted on top of the stopped train.

The man said he chose to climb onto the train after he was clipped, but he did not explain why he made that decision.

After about an hour, firefighters were able to get the man down.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, ABC 10News learned.