Firefighters rescue driver trapped in overturned car in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A rollover crash on a La Mesa street left a driver trapped in his upside-down car early Tuesday morning.

La Mesa Police said the crash happened at around 12:45 a.m. in the 7600 block of Alvarado Road, near the San Diego RV Resort.

ABC 10News learned some good Samaritans followed the car from Mission Valley and were updating 911 dispatchers as the driver made his way into La Mesa.

The driver lost control on Alvarado Road and overturned, pinning him inside the wreckage.

Several beer cans and bottles were scattered at the scene as responding firefighters pulled the driver out of the car.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition or if he was arrested.