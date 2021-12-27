Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters extract victim from vehicle in Poway two-car collision

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
Screen Shot 2021-12-27 at 3.09.26 PM.png
Posted at 3:18 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 18:19:26-05

POWAY (CNS) - Firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a vehicle in a two-car collision Monday at Poway Road and Creekview Drive.

San Diego Fire Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Pilkerton said the call was reported at 1:20 p.m.

The traffic accident involved a truck and a sedan, and firefighters used extracting tools to get the person out of the vehicle, Pilkerton said. The extraction effort took 27 minutes.

SDF&R tells ABC 10 News that one person was rushed to the hospital with major injuries and a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A total of 22 firefighting personnel responded including two battalion chiefs, two fire engines, two medics, one fire truck and one rescue vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE