Firefighters extract victim from vehicle in Poway two-car collision

POWAY (CNS) - Firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a vehicle in a two-car collision Monday at Poway Road and Creekview Drive.

San Diego Fire Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Pilkerton said the call was reported at 1:20 p.m.

The traffic accident involved a truck and a sedan, and firefighters used extracting tools to get the person out of the vehicle, Pilkerton said. The extraction effort took 27 minutes.

SDF&R tells ABC 10 News that one person was rushed to the hospital with major injuries and a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A total of 22 firefighting personnel responded including two battalion chiefs, two fire engines, two medics, one fire truck and one rescue vehicle.

