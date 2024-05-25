Firefighters battle structure fire in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) — Firefighters were battling a structure fire that broke out in a residential neighborhood of Carlsbad Saturday.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Pine Avenue, near the intersection of Harding Street, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

"Harding Street from Oak Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for an unknown duration. Please avoid the area while first responders attend to the situation,'' the department said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but Carlsbad police told City News Service that the fire was contained.

Police did not immediately confirm a report that one person was found dead in the fire.