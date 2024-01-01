Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters battle New Year's Day nursery mulch fire

Chula Vista Mulch Fire
Chula Vista Fire Department
Chula Vista Mulch Fire
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 15:19:54-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters battled a large, smoky early-morning mulch fire at a plant nursery on New Year's Day.

A report came in to San Diego Fire Rescue Department at 1:23 a.m. Monday of a vegetation fire at Terra Bella Nursery at 302 Hollister St., east of Interstate 5 and north of Palm Avenue, with firefighting units arriving at 1:25 a.m.

As of 7:45 a.m., SDFD reported the nursery fire had weakened, adding crews were remaining at the scene to completely extinguish the blaze and mop up afterward.

No firefighter or civilian injuries or deaths were reported.

The origin and cause of the blaze were being investigated.

A total of seven engines, one truck, one helicopter, two battalion chiefs and 43 personnel responded to the nursery fire, according to SDFD.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today