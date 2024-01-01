Firefighters battle New Year's Day nursery mulch fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters battled a large, smoky early-morning mulch fire at a plant nursery on New Year's Day.

A report came in to San Diego Fire Rescue Department at 1:23 a.m. Monday of a vegetation fire at Terra Bella Nursery at 302 Hollister St., east of Interstate 5 and north of Palm Avenue, with firefighting units arriving at 1:25 a.m.

As of 7:45 a.m., SDFD reported the nursery fire had weakened, adding crews were remaining at the scene to completely extinguish the blaze and mop up afterward.

A large, deep-seated mulch fire began early this morning on the 300 block of Hollister in SD. Your @ChulaVistaFD is currently assisting @SDFD and @CityofIB with suppression ops. No FF or civilian injuries/deaths to report, cause & origin under investigation. #fire #sandiego pic.twitter.com/hmy5d7K53q — Chula Vista Fire Department (@ChulaVistaFD) January 1, 2024

No firefighter or civilian injuries or deaths were reported.

The origin and cause of the blaze were being investigated.

A total of seven engines, one truck, one helicopter, two battalion chiefs and 43 personnel responded to the nursery fire, according to SDFD.

