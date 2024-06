MIRAMAR (CNS) - Fire crews were battling a 15-acre brush fire that broke out at a Marine Corps Air Station property in Miramar Saturday.

The fire was burning at a slow to moderate rate of spread, with the San Diego Fire Rescue Department sending five brush engines and a helicopter to assist the Miramar Fire Department, the SDFD reported in a social media post.

Fire officials said there was no current threat to the city.

The cause of the fire was unclear.