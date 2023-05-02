Firefighters around San Diego County, Mexico train for 3 days in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters from all across the county and even from Mexico gathered together to train for three days in Lakeside.

It’s part of an annual event, that gets them ready for wildfire season. In total, more than 700 firefighters from different departments are participating in this training.

They’re all split up into different teams facing different situations, where they can brush up on the skills needed to put out wildfires.

From dealing with communication methods, and firefighter survival in simulated emergency conditions. And while the has gotten a lot of rain, firefighters say it’s not enough to minimize the wildfire risk, which is why this preparation is important.

Capt. Sonny Saghera with Heartland Fire and Rescue says, “It’s very hard to predict what the wildfire season is going to look like but as we can see in years past it doesn’t matter how much rain we get or don’t get it. We’re going to get big fires they’re going to come. What we did get is promoting the growth of the vegetation.”

Fire Officials say aside from the hands-on experience, they also talk about what happened during each exercise so they can figure out what worked and didn’t work.