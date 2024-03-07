Firefighters across San Diego County 'Fill the Boot' to support Burn Institute

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Fire crews swarmed intersections across San Diego County on Thursday for the annual “Fill the Boot” donation drive.

The event marks 25 years that San Diego County firefighters have been teaming up to support the Burn Institute, with the funds collected staying in the community for fire and burn prevention education and to support local burn survivors.

On Thursday morning, more than 500 local first responders around the county participated in the fundraising efforts.

“Rain, shine, cold mornings, whatever they really need to feel that affiliation with the community and realize that they can give back,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Colin Stowell.

Tessa Haviland, executive director of the Burn Institute, said it’s nice to see this decades long fundraiser continue.

“It’s what we do. We are so grateful for our friends and partners in the fire service; 25 years of them supporting our burn survivor services,” said Haviland.

The organization has made a huge impact in the San Diego community. In 2023, alone, The Burn Institute has:



Reached more than 43,000 grade school children through fire safety presentations

Installed nearly 3,000 smoke alarms for senior homeowners, 62 years and older

Helped 169 burn survivors with emergency services

Stowell said through the Burn Institute, first responders are able to help survivors through their healing journey.

“Often we don’t get to see the outcome,” said Stowell. “But with the Burn Institute, we get to keep that connection with them.”

If you didn’t get a chance to see any firefighters during your morning commute, donations are still being accepted online at https://www.classy.org/give/548715/#!/donation/checkout.