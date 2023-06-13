Fire rips through abandoned building in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - An abandoned building was damaged early Tuesday morning by a fire, according to Heartland Fire and Rescue officials.

The blaze was reported at 1:17 a.m. at 3274 Main St. and was extinguished at 2:11 a.m., said Public Information Officer Andy McKellar of HFR.

The two-story apartment building is located near the San Diego County Sheriff's Department substation and City Hall, the officer said.

Three other local fire departments were called to the scene when a second alarm was called, McKellar added.

Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit was dispatched to the scene to assist Heartland Fire and Rescue in the investigation.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.