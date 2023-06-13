Watch Now
Fire rips through abandoned building in Lemon Grove

Posted at 6:21 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 09:21:45-04

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - An abandoned building was damaged early Tuesday morning by a fire, according to Heartland Fire and Rescue officials.

The blaze was reported at 1:17 a.m. at 3274 Main St. and was extinguished at 2:11 a.m., said Public Information Officer Andy McKellar of HFR.

The two-story apartment building is located near the San Diego County Sheriff's Department substation and City Hall, the officer said.

Three other local fire departments were called to the scene when a second alarm was called, McKellar added.

Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit was dispatched to the scene to assist Heartland Fire and Rescue in the investigation.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
