Fire officials warn of overgrowth

The rainy season brings green growth. But fire officials are warning of overgrowth.

“This chipper will take up to 12 inch diameter trees and completely turn it into half inch chips.”

Taking overgrown brush like this and reducing it to small bits.

“About a month ago it would have been 12 foot covered in brush…oak trees touching the ground.”

Fire marshall Jason McBroom said they've made progress in Alpine with a chipper.

“We’ve had a significant amount of rainfall this season that has had a lot of grass crop. That grass crop mixed in with dead fuel is a recipe for disaster”

“So what we’re asking for homeowners to do is get out there on the weekends, weed whack the seasonal grasses down to 6 inches or less…”

“Don’t wait until the fire is in the neighborhood. Defensible space in this instance could make the difference of having a home to return to, or not.”

