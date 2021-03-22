Fire in downtown high-rise brought under control

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A kitchen fire is what caused the eighth floor of a high-rise building in downtown San Diego to be evacuated Sunday afternoon.

San Diego Firefighters responded to the fire at PATH Connections Housing located at 1250 Sixth Ave. at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, according to the SDFRD. Crews did quick work and knocked the blaze down in about 20 minutes.

All residents and staff in the building were evacuated, and no injuries were reported, according to a statement sent ABC 10News.

“Thanks to the swift actions by staff and first responders, everyone in Connections Housing is safe and accounted for. PATH staff will continue to monitor the situation and work with all of our residents to continue providing safe and supportive housing for our residents," said Hanan Scrapper, PATH San Diego Regional Director.

PATH leadership says Connections Housing is one part of PATH San Diego’s larger strategy to end homelessness.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 7:00 p.m.

PATH leadership says they have on-site staff working with the residents impacted by the fire on temporary placement.